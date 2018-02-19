Redle: No criminal charges for jail suicide

SHERIDAN — On Aug. 15, 2017, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle determined there would be no criminal charges following a suicide at the Sheridan County Detention Center Dec. 26, 2016.

The Division of Criminal Investigation completed the investigation of the incident and gave findings to Redle for review.

Redle wears three distinct hats for Sheridan County when reviewing a case like this.

“I’ve got my prosecutor’s hat; I’ve got my civil legal advisor to the coroner’s hat; I have my civil legal advisor to the sheriff’s hat,” Redle said.

Because of the high profile nature of the case and because the death took place in the county jail, Redle put on his prosecutor’s hat to review the case that may have resulted in criminal charges against other inmates or detention staff.

To ensure transparency in the investigation, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials requested DCI complete the investigation in conjunction with the Sheridan County coroner.

DCI and the coroner gathered all possible information in the event the family or private entity initiated a civil case surrounding the incident. So far, no civil cases have been filed.

Following the investigation, DCI turned over the findings to the county attorney for review.

Redle sifted through the list provided by the Wyoming Legislature in criminal statutes that describe necessary elements of the offense to criminally charge people involved.

Redle said if they’re looking at a case to determine the liability from other prisoners or other members of detention staff, they have to try to determine whether they can use the elements presented in the statute to charge.

“For instance, one of the things you might look at from investigation — not just criminal, but administrative in making changes to do better jobs — is looking to see if there were any efforts being made because depression had been recognized,” Redle said.

Other inmates or detention center staff could have been charged with criminally negligent homicide. The statute reads that a person is guilty of criminally negligent homicide “if he causes the death of another person by conduct amounting to criminal negligence.” A “gross deviation from the standard of care” might result in criminal negligence. After reviewing the case, Redle determined that not to be so.

Redle determined no criminal action was taken by detention staff or other inmates.

“[The facts presented] wouldn’t constitute a criminal case because you’re still lacking that proximate cause typically,” Redle said. “But it might be something where somebody would say, ‘OK, it may not be criminal negligence, but maybe there’s a case for simple negligence,’ and would bring a civil suit.”

Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson stepped into his role six months after the incident but said no changes were made at the detention center in relation to the suicide.

At the time of the incident, the minimum three staff members were on duty, in care of 72 inmates. The jail had four open positions at the time, three of which are still open. The detention center remains staffed with a minimum of three detention officers every shift.

Former Sheridan County Sheriff Dave Hofmeier explained that the book-in process includes mental health examinations, and if it is determined the inmate suffers from mental health issues, he or she is put on specific suicide watch and given a special cell and clothing to prevent the action.

The process determined no criminal action occurred, but investigation information remains available for any civil case that might arise from the incident.