Cargal jumpstarts Lady Generals in win over rival

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College’s Brooke Cargal couldn’t get anything going in the Lady Generals’ first matchup against her hometown team, Gillette College, in late January. She failed to score in double figures and missed a game-winning shot as time expired.

Needless to say, Cargal wanted another shot at the team that looked past her on the recruitment trail, and she made the most of it Saturday at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

Cargal poured in a team-high 16 points as the Lady Generals downed the Lady Pronghorns 71-62.

“It’s always good to win every game, but this one feels a little bit better,” Cargal said. “I was just excited to get our revenge at home and go out and play as good as I could.”

Cargal only scored six points in the first matchup in 50 minutes of floor time. She quickly put that less-than-stellar performance in the rearview mirror. Cargal did all of her damage in the opening half Saturday, connecting on all four of her 3-point attempts, while only missing a total of three shots.

“I was really happy for her after struggling over in Gillette,” SC head coach Ryan Davis said. “Brooke is a great kid too. She does everything you ask her to do. She’s got two feet in the boat, trying to get us to where we want to be.”

The Lady Generals want to host a first-round Region IX tournament game, and after Saturday that becomes more likely. The win improved Sheridan to 7-5 in the conference, 14-14 overall, and gave the Lady Generals a full-game lead over the Lady Pronghorns with just a pair of games left. Both Sheridan and Gillette finish the year against No. 15 Casper College and Northwest College — the two teams atop the North Division.

“It’s going to be tough for [Gillette] and us,” Davis said. “I’m just glad we aren’t sitting on the opposite side of (Gillette) trying to make up a game.

“I’m also just glad for the school because we are finally getting some people to come out to the games. Hopefully putting ourselves in the driver seat to host that first-round game helps generate interest.”

Aloma Solovi mirrored her teammate Cargal with 16 points of her own, while Raelynn Keefer and Kassie Hoyer added 13 and nine points, respectively.

Cargal and Solovi scored six of the Lady Generals’ first eight points as Sheridan led 8-0 right out of the gate. The Lady Generals’ lead grew to double figures at 18-4 before Gillette closed the opening period on an 8-0 run to make it a 20-14 game.

Cargal tallied five straight points, which capped an 11-3 run that gave Sheridan a 36-20 lead with 5:16 to play in the first half. However, the Lady Pronghorns, once again, closed the frame on a high note, and a 6-0 spurt pulled them within 40-29 at the break.

The Lady Generals stretched their lead out to 17 during the third stanza prior to settling for a 56-46 lead ahead of the fourth quarter.

The Lady Pronghorns trimmed their deficit to as little as three, at 56-53, with 7:45 to play in the game, but Sheridan rediscovered its first-quarter mentality that helped it create some distance down the stretch.

“We got more aggressive again,” Davis said.

The Lady Generals used 6-0 and 7-1 runs to pull away for their second consecutive win and fourth in their past five games.

Sheridan travels for the final time during the regular season Wednesday to battle Casper, which toppled the Lady Generals 79-46 Jan. 27 at the Golden Dome.

Final

Gillette……………….14 15 17 16 — 62

Sheridan……………..20 20 16 15 — 71

Scoring

Gillette — Urbatsch 18, Engesser 18, Filip 13, Cameron 5, Sarra 2, Neff 2, Umphlett 2

Sheridan — Cargal 16, Solovi 16, Keefer 13, Hoyer 9, Frampton 8, Parttimaa 7, Meiwald 2

Rebounds

Gillette 34 (Sarra 10); Sheridan 51 (Keefer 9)

Assists

Gillette 6 (Engesser 5); Sheridan 10 (Parttimaa, Solovi 3)