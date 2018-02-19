Panthers fall in final game of season

CLEARMONT — Riley Malli’s 3-point attempt looked good. Halfway through the fourth quarter against Midwest, Arvada-Clearmont head coach Ross Walker drew a play to get his senior big man a look from beyond the arc. Malli let it fly, but the shot was just long, bouncing off the back rim to the groans of the home crowd during the Panthers’ final game of the season.

Malli and fellow seniors Clayton Auzqui and Ben Briscoe didn’t have a perfect ending to their careers, as the Oilers defeated the Panthers 65-36. AC ended the season 0-8 in conference and 3-18 overall, but the players soaked in the final home game as much as possible.

“I think we gave our seniors a good send-off and am very proud of the way they’ve played and how they’ve been a good, integral part of what we’ve done over the past four years,” Walker said.

The Panthers, who were without injured Tanner Klatt, fought hard but didn’t have enough to overcome the Oilers’ talent or outside shooting.

Midwest made two early 3-pointers and jumped out to a 12-1 lead. AC came back and scored seven straight but struggled against the Oilers’ press. Midwest made a jumper and had two straight steals to jump back ahead 18-10 after the first quarter.

After a fast-paced, high-scoring first eight minutes, neither team could get much going on the offensive end in the second stanza.

Malli rolled his ankle early in the second quarter and didn’t play the rest of the half. Midwest’s trap forced errant passes from the Panthers, but the Oilers couldn’t convert the turnovers into points.

AC was in danger of falling far behind after going down 25-12 but got baskets from Cameron Klatt and Auzqui to get the deficit down to single-digits before halftime.

After getting his ankle tightly taped at halftime, Malli returned in the second half and finished the game with a team-high 12 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough. Midwest broke the game open midway through the third quarter with a 13-2 run to go ahead 43-22.

With the game out of reach, Walker called a timeout with 28 seconds left so the crowd could give the three seniors a standing ovation.

Auzqui, Briscoe and Malli “spent their last game on their home floor, which not a lot of people can say,” Walker said.

Despite the team’s record, Walker was proud of the progress the Panthers made over the season.

“We had a group that knew they were kind of rebuilding this year,” Walker said. “They didn’t care what the score of the game was, what their record was.”

Emotions flowed after the game for a group of players and coaches who will never play together again. The boys team will be together for at least a few more days, however, as the Panthers will continue to support the girls team during the Lady Panthers’ postseason run.

Final

Midwest………………18 7 22 18 — 65

Arvada-Clearmont….10 6 10 10 — 36

Scoring

Midwest — Best 22, Cain 15, Bogart 11, Kobles 7, Smith 6, Chapman 4

Arvada-Clearmont — R. Malli 12, Auzqui 10, Briscoe 4, C.Malli 4, C. Klatt 3, Manor 3