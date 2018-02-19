Local sports briefs — Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018

Broncs sweep Plainsmen

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team seized control of the conference after a 78-57 victory at Laramie Saturday. The win improved the Broncs to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in conference, which gives them a two-game lead on second-place Cheyenne East — which Sheridan swept this season — and Cheyenne Central.

Parker Christensen paced Sheridan with 18 points. Aaron Woodward added 16 points, which included four 3-pointers, while Tristan Bower and Abraham Ross chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Broncs got off to a strong start offensively and led 23-16 after one quarter and extended that advantage to 45-30 at halftime. The Plainsmen ever so slightly cut into Sheridan’s lead during the third period, but the Broncs closed strong to pull away for their fifth straight win.

Sheridan hosts Thunder Basin Friday; a win for the Broncs would lock up the conference crown.

Lady Broncs can’t maintain momentum

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team couldn’t make it two in a row Saturday at Laramie as the Lady Plainsmen downed the Lady Broncs 60-44. The loss dropped Sheridan to 7-14 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Kailee Ingalls led the Lady Broncs with 18 points, while Alli Puuri added 14.

The Lady Broncs only trailed 10-9 after the opening eight minutes, but a four-point second stanza put them behind 30-13 at halftime. Sheridan got its deficit down to 15 at 38-23 at the end of the third quarter. However, it couldn’t draw closer.

The Lady Broncs host Thunder Basin Friday.

Big Horn wins two at Moorcroft

BIG HORN — The Big Horn boys basketball team defeated Moorcroft 64-31 Saturday. The Rams wasted no time taking a lead and were ahead 16-5 after the first quarter and 41-13 at halftime. Kade VanDyken scored 19 points for the Rams and Jaxon Parker added 10.

The Rams finished second in the Northeast Conference with a 7-3 record and ended the regular season 12-10 overall.

Big Horn plays Glenrock Friday at noon at regionals in Torrington.

The Big Horn girls team took down Moorcroft 55-37. The Lady Rams played well offensively in the first half, taking a 35-21 lead into halftime before extending that lead to 49-32 after three quarters.

Alisyn Hutton scored 11 points to lead a balanced scoring attack. Jill Mayer and Courtney Wallach each tallied 10 points. The Lady Rams took third in the conference with a 6-4 mark and finished 12-10 overall.

They play either Pine Bluffs or Lusk Friday at 5:30 p.m. at regionals in Torrington.

Tongue River splits at Upton

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School girls basketball team soundly beat Upton 54-28 Saturday. The Lady Eagles used a dominant first half to go ahead 30-7 and cruise to the easy win.

Brittany Fillingham led Tongue River with 14 points. Holly Hutchinson added 11 and Zaveah Kobza was in double digits as well, finishing with 10 points.

The Lady Eagles finished fifth in the Northeast Conference with a 3-7 record and were 5-16 overall in the regular season.

Tongue River plays Monday at Moorcroft in a regional play-in game.

The Tongue River boys lost to Upton 81-57 and finished fourth in conference with a 5-5 record, 7-14 overall. The Eagles were unable to make it a competitive game, falling behind 21-13 after one quarter and 45-23 at halftime. Jaren Fritz scored 17 points to lead Tongue River, and Hugh Patterson added 11.

The Eagles face Pine Bluffs Friday at regionals in Torrington.

Patten gets state title

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Oscar Patten claimed his first state title Saturday at the state swimming and diving meet in Laramie. Patten topped the field in the 100-yard freestyle as the Broncs finished sixth as a team with 115 points.

The Plainsmen won the meet with 226 points, while Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh rounded out the top three with 224 and 214.5 points, respectively.

Patten boasted a time of 47.13 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, outtouching Laramie’s McKay Lake by two one-hundredths of a second. Patten also placed third in the 200-yard freestyle. Caleb Johannesmeyer placed third with a 53.52 in the 100-yard-butterfly, and all three of the Broncs relay teams finished in the top six.

Moodry logs top-10 finish

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School indoor track and field team had 27 athletes compete at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, over the weekend. In a field featuring runners from all over the country, Sheridan’s Kelly Moodry boasted the Broncs’ highest individual finish.

Moodry placed 10th in the 400-meter dash, clocking in at 58.17 seconds. Pippin Robison logged a 13th-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 25.46 seconds, and Brian Gonda paced the Sheridan boys, crossing 30th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:43.98.

Sheridan recorded some school records in a couple relays, as well.

The girls 1,600-meter relay — Robison, Moodry, McKinley Christopherson and Piper Carroll — broke the school record, clocking in at 4:06.25, which placed them third. Those same four girls also set a new school record in the 3,200-meter relay, crossing third with a time of 9:51.22.

The boys 3,200-meter relay — Tymer Goss, Matt Roma, Cody Stults and Alec Riegert — took home fifth with a new school-record time of 3:29.

The Broncs compete at the Starfish Invite Thursday.

Sheridan wrestling finishes third at regionals

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School wrestling team placed third out of seven teams over the weekend at the regional tournament at Cheyenne East High School. The Broncs qualified 20 of 24 wrestlers for the state tournament.

Quinn Heyneman (152) took first place in his weight class, scoring 26 points. Reese Osborne (113) won as well and scored 24 points. Kel Tritschler (138) took second, tallying 21.5 points. Wesley Ndago (285) finished runner-up and contributed 18 points.

Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said he is extremely pleased with the team’s progress.

“From where we started to where we are now is awesome,” Shatto said.

Sheridan travels to the state tournament in Casper Friday.