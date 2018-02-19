Local court briefs — Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

Woman pleads guilty to drug charges

SHERIDAN — A woman charged with two counts, conspiracy to deliver and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, pleaded guilty in a change of plea in 4th Judicial District Court Feb. 8.

Court documents explained how a confidential informant helped the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and undercover agents arrest Amanda Swab and Amanda Snay on methamphetamine charges May 11, 2017.

The informant, who has provided agents with reliable and collaborated information in the past that led to arrests and convictions with illegal drug distributions, helped agents track Swab, Snay and Lakeisha Trevino to the Trails End Motel, where the three were distributing methamphetamine out of a motel room.

A plea agreement establishes that, in exchange for guilty pleas on both counts, counsel recommends Snay serve a two-and-a-half- to five-year prison sentence for each count, to run concurrent with one another.

Snay faces sentencing April 10, 2018, at 9 a.m.

Man pleads no contest to third degree sexual abuse

SHERIDAN — A man entered a change of plea to sexual abuse in the third degree in 4th Judicial District Court.

Brannon C. Aune pleaded no contest to the charge Feb. 8, 2018.

Court documents said on Aug. 17, a man called dispatch to report a sexual assault on his girlfriend. He said his girlfriend came out of the house crying and screaming saying Aune tried to rape her while she was interviewing for a babysitting job that Aune had posted on social media.

The court may accept a plea agreement for the 25-year-old man that recommends a suspended 10- to 15-year prison sentence and 10 years of supervised probation.

Aune will face sentencing April 5, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.

Man must pay more than $18K in restitution

SHERIDAN — Patrick Mayfield pleaded guilty to two of three counts related to burglary and theft pursuant to a plea agreement accepted in 4th Judicial District Court. He was sentenced Jan. 11, 2018.

Court documents state Mayfield was arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office for a burglary committed in Dayton. While Mayfield was being interviewed by SCSO deputies, he confessed to several other burglaries in the Sheridan area. Specifically, Mayfield told law enforcement he had stolen tools from a construction site on Osprey Boulevard between May 26 and May 30. Mayfield told an SPD detective he took the tools and traded them for methamphetamine from Lindsey Ennis. Mayfield confirmed Ennis arranged to trade the meth for tools on May 30 through messages between the two.

Mayfield pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and the third count of theft was dismissed. The two-and-a-half- to four-year prison sentences for both counts will run concurrently, with a credit of 212 days of presentence confinement.

The court ordered Mayfield to pay a total of $18,107.54 in restitution to those from whom he stole.

Man pleads no contest to drug charges

SHERIDAN — A man entered a change of plea to five drug-related counts as part of a plea agreement in 4th Judicial District Court Feb. 8 and faces sentencing April 5, 2018, at 9:45 a.m.

Court documents said a past methamphetamine user on probation reported drug use in the home of Brian McDaniel in Sheridan County.

Upon receiving a search warrant for McDaniel’s home, law enforcement officers found and spoke with three methamphetamine users in the apartment during the Oct. 4, 2017, search. Officers found drug paraphernalia with the users and around the apartment and a rifle. In McDaniel’s vehicle, officers found more than 19 grams of methamphetamine.

Because of McDaniel’s 2003 violent felony conviction of aggravated assault and battery, possession of a firearm constituted a new felony charge. McDaniel said Luke Young, another man currently facing drug-related charges in district court, left the rifle at his apartment.

McDaniel pleaded no contest to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon while the state agreed to dismiss three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

In exchange for the no contest plea, counsel agreed to suggest a six- to eight-year prison sentence with the Wyoming Department of Corrections for the possession with intent to deliver charge and a one-and-a-half- to three-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The two sentences would run concurrently.

By accepting the terms of the plea agreement, it suggests the defendant not be prosecuted by the federal government for the same fact pattern.