Parents receive gift for Valentine’s baby

SHERIDAN — On Feb. 14, Sheridan Memorial Hospital celebrated Valentine’s Day with Safe Kid’s Sheridan County Chapter by starting one family off on the road to safety.

As part of the Gift of a Mother’s Love Program, sponsored by Safe Kids Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Health and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the first baby born on or closest to Feb. 14 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital was presented with a brand new child safety seat and other safety devices to help ensure his or her safety. The lucky family included parents Andres and Chelsie Vega, along with big sister Lucia, who welcomed baby boy Mateo Feb. 14 at 10:26 a.m.

Danielle Bowers, a registered nurse in labor and delivery at SMH and co-coordinator for Safe Kids Sheridan County, said in today’s traffic conditions, vehicle occupants of any age are in constant danger.

There are more vehicles on the road that are traveling at higher speeds and more distractions for the driver, such as cellphones, GPS navigation systems and on-board music and DVD players just to name a few.

These increased risks affect not just the driver but everyone in the car, especially our children.

Safe Kids Wyoming’s primary goal this year is to remind all parents and other adults that in Wyoming, children younger than 9 need to be in a child safety seat or booster seat, unless the lap and shoulder belt fit properly across the collarbone, chest and hips of the child and do not pose danger to the neck, face or abdominal area in event of a car crash or sudden stop.

Bowers said that as children grow, how they sit safely in a car, truck, van or SUV changes. The following four steps for kids can help:

• Use rear-facing infant seats in the back seat from birth to at least 2 years of age.

• Use forward-facing toddler seats in the back seat from 2 years old to about age 4 and 40 pounds.

• Use booster seats in the back seat from about age 4 to at least age 9.

• Use safety belts in the back seat at age 9 and older.

Remember, all children younger than 13 should ride in the back seat.

Some parents or caregivers may regard car seats as a hassle to use or a pain to convince their children to use.

But Bowers said that protecting the ones you love means getting past the temporary complaints and perceived hassles.

“Use a child safety seat because you love them,” she said.

For more information about child passenger safety, leave a message at (307) 672-4600 or see safekidswyoming.org. Safe Kids Sheridan County works to prevent accidental childhood injury, the leading killer of children 14 and younger. Safe Kids Sheridan County and Safe Kids Wyoming are members of Safe Kids Worldwide, a global network of organizations dedicated to preventing accidental injury.