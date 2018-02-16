Slate of speakers announced for 2018 FAB Women’s Conference

SHERIDAN — The sixth annual FAB (For. About. By.) Women’s Conference will take place April 6 at Sheridan College. The event will include a slate of top-notch speakers and a slightly altered format.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration and lunch at noon. The luncheon will include a speaker and the presentation of the Woman of the Year award. The Sheridan Press is now accepting nominations for this year’s honor. You can pick up the nomination form at The Press (144 E. Grinnell Plaza), download it from the FAB website (www.thesheridanpress.com/fab) or fill out the form on the website.

Nominees should exemplify strength and determination, adaptability and humanity, vision, leadership and integrity. If you know a woman like that, take time to nominate her for this year’s award. Nominations are due by March 2. Each nominee will be recognized at the FAB luncheon April 6 and the Woman of the Year will be announced there as well.

Following the luncheon, three breakout sessions will be offered. Topics will include entrepreneurship, managing career transitions, mindfulness and more. Check the FAB website for updates on the complete schedule.

Following the three breakout sessions, a short reception will take place in the Whitney Academic Center atrium before the keynote speaker takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. Bethany Yellowtail, a Tongue River High School graduate who now works as a fashion designer in Los Angeles, will speak to the crowd. According to the Los Angeles Times, her label B. Yellowtail launched in 2014 and has already earned a following that includes America Ferrera, Shailene Woodley and John Legend.

In 2015, Yellowtail launched The B. Yellowtail Collective, which features heirloom, artisanal fashion pieces, one-of-a-kind accessories and cultural gems, all handcrafted by Native American artists.

Tickets for the FAB Women’s Conference will cost $65 for the entire event, $20 for only lunch or $30 for the reception and keynote speaker. Tickets are available through thesheridanpress.com/fab.