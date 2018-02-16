Field in Big Horn being prepped for recreation

BIG HORN — After mainly sitting idle for the past few years, a Big Horn field may have kids playing on it later this year. The field sits just south of the Big Horn Y on Highway 335 and is owned by the Sheridan County School District 1 recreation district.

During the recreation district board meeting Jan. 9, the board made a motion for SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith to secure a minimum of two bids for seed, fertilizer, a fence and water irrigation and have the bids approved by the recreation board during a special meeting, which will likely occur in early March.

The rec district will pay for all expenses to get the field ready to use. The plan is to seed and water the field in late spring or summer and build a fence around it, with hopes of having it ready by fall of this year. The location will still be used as a bus stop going forward.

The field would be used as an after-school recreation field for students. Once the field is ready, the school district will take over snow removal and grass mowing.

“We just thought one of the best things we could do for the community was to provide a field for kids to use,” recreation board chair and Big Horn High School activities director Mike Daley said.

The field is leveled and ready to be seeded. The fence will either be a four-foot chain-link fence or a post and chain barrier fence. The rec district will have to obtain a zoning permit from the county before installing a fence for safety purposes.

“The last thing you want is a wide-open field down there that somebody pulls in the parking lot and, next thing you know, they’re driving on the field,” Daley said.

The field is too small to have a regulation baseball diamond but could be used for tackle, flag and Little Guy Football practices.

Daley said students wear down the field between Big Horn High School and Big Horn Elementary School from recess and football practice in the fall, so the field near the Big Horn Y could ease that burden.

Activities on the field other than football could include nearly anything.

“Whether it’s soccer, whether it’s football, whether somebody wants to put some lacrosse goals out there and go have a little lacrosse competition,” Daley said. “As long as it’s District 1 kids, we’re good with it.”

The rec district also has water rights to the field and has made the necessary payments to maintain those rights, so the rec board is looking at installing a sprinkler system for irrigation this spring.

With winter still in full force, the bid process isn’t too far off the ground yet. Smith said he has had preliminary talks for fencing and irrigation, which will take the longest amount of time to figure out.

According to Smith, the district is not legally required to advertise if the bid is less than $10,000, so he is figuring out the approximate costs of the different items. If the cost is between $10,000 and $25,000, two written bids are required. If it will cost more than $25,000, the district needs to place advertisements.

Smith said the irrigation and fencing will likely cost between $10,000 and $25,000, while the seeding and fertilizer will cost much less than $10,000.

Previously, the field had been discussed as a possible location for a Big Horn community center or recreation center, but there are no serious plans for either of those at the moment. Daley also emphasized that there are no plans at this time to install lights near the field.

The rec district officially took control of the field in 2012, shortly after the Apostolic Lutheran Church that previously stood on the property burned in an electrical fire. A proposal from the rec district to construct a community center on the property was met with some local resistance.

Shortly after, a conditional use permit application was ultimately denied by Sheridan County in 2013. The rec board paid off the property mortgage — a cost of around $300,000 — in 2015.

The process has been lengthy and slow-going, but the field in Big Horn should be put to some use in the near future.