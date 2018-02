SHERIDAN — The next round of Science Saturdays will include activities about electricity and magnetism.

The event is free and open to children of all ages. It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Sheridan College Science Center in rooms 122, 134 and 144.

Science Saturdays are sponsored by the Sheridan College Museum of Discovery and Science Kids.

For more information, contact Sarah Mentock at (307) 763-0976 or sarah@science-kids.org.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.