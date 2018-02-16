SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Gas leak, 2200 block Pima Drive, 10:28 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Marion Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 800 block East Seventh Street, 9:20 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Trauma, East Seventh Street, 7:44 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 9:24 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Trauma, Burton Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Medical, Railway Street, Arvada, 12:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 1:27 p.m.

• Medical, Berry Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Trauma, East First Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Medical, Big horn Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Medical, Emerson Street, 9:38 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Livestock loose, Joe Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Snow removal, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:25 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Burkitt Street, 10:12 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Sugarland Drive, 10:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Long Drive, 11:34 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 11:58 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Eighth Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:25 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Bellevue Avenue, 1:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:20 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 1:25 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Eighth Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Heights Lane, 1:36 p.m.

• Illegal parking, North Thurmond Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 3:58 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, York Circle, 4:24 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Runaway, Mydland Road, 4:53 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, York Circle, 7:08 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Brundage Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 7:50 p.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 8:29 p.m.

• DUS, Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:55 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41

• DUI, West Alger Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Street, 11:44 p.m.

Thursday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 a.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 5:27 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 8:50 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Grinnell Plaza, 9:06 a.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 9:13 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Montana Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Snow removal, East Montana Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Sibley Circle, 10:05 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Ponderosa Drive, 10:55 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sherman Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 11:58 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 12:19 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Brooks Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Harassment, Emerson Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 1 p.m.

• Domestic, East Burkitt Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Accident, East First Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Court, 4:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circle, West Alger Avenue, 4:56 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 6:13 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Works Street, 7:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Timberline Drive, 7:28 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Wyoming Avenue, 8:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, East First Street, 8:35 p.m.

• Threat, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 31, 7:04 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Manawa Street, Arvada, 7:57 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Peno Road, 11:49 a.m.

• Drug activity, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14A, mile marker 43.35, Dayton, 3:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• James Ray McLaughlin, 27, Sheridan, domestic battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Riley Allen Larkins, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Tory Robin Redinger, 27, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Mia May Wilson, 38, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form less than 3 grams, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; failure to maintain liability insurance, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 22

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 7