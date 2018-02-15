Chamber announces Awards of Excellence winners

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the annual Awards of Excellence during a luncheon Wednesday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn, recognizing a number of local businesses for their contributions to the community.

Nominations for the awards were taken last fall from Chamber members and went to the Business Awards Nomination Committee for review and finalization.

Chamber members then voted on winners in November.

Awards were given in six categories — Key Service, Strength of Sheridan, Spirit of Sheridan, Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year.

The Key Service Award honors a Chamber member nonprofit organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County. Compass Center for Families won the award this year.

The Strength of Sheridan Award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a long and distinguished tenure in the community of 20 years or more. Sheridan Physical Therapy won this year’s award.

The Spirit of Sheridan Award honors a business or individual who volunteers countless hours for the betterment of the Chamber and Sheridan County. Stella Montano earned this year’s recognition.

The Small Business of the Year Award, which honors a Chamber member small business that serves the Sheridan area with excellence, went to Luminous Brewhouse.

The Large Business of the Year Award, which honors businesses with 20 or more full-time employees, went to First Interstate Bank.

In addition, Josh Law earned the Business Person of the Year Award, which recognizes a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts.

For full stories on this year’s winners, grab a copy of the 2018 Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Community Guide and Membership Directory, a publication of The Sheridan Press.