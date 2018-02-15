SCSD3 board approves new faculty member hiring

CLEARMONT — The Sheridan County School District 3 board of trustees approved the hiring of a new faculty member and heard updates on several projects during its meeting Wednesday night.

The board hired Monica Fowlkes as the agriculture teacher for the 2018-19 school year. Additionally, SCSD3 superintendent Charles Auzqui said the district’s current bus barn project should be completed in two weeks.

Auzqui said another project on the old Rock School is coming along far ahead of schedule, thanks to community members donating time and money. The old building had foundation issues, so the community is restoring it and creating a historical site. There will be a bronze memorial and sign added explaining some of the building’s history.

The next meeting is set for March 14.