Lodging tax bill causes concern in Sheridan tourism industry

SHERIDAN — A bill that would establish a statewide 4 percent lodging tax has local members of the travel and tourism industry concerned.

“My biggest concern with this legislation is it was introduced so late,” said Shawn Parker, the executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism. “The bill has really only been available for a week. There has been no time to vet this for the community.”

The bill, which the Legislature’s Management Council advanced Tuesday night, has raised similar apprehensions across the state. It was initially scheduled to go before the Management Council Saturday morning but was delayed and revised to address concerns about revenue distribution and give the tourism lobby more time to consult its members.

Initially, the bill proposed setting a statewide lodging tax at 6 percent and has been revised to the currently proposed 4 percent tax. The original draft of the bill also proposed 67 percent of the revenue from the tax would be given to the Wyoming Office of Tourism, but in the revised draft the revenue would be split evenly between local governments and the state office.

Still, Parker said the state is moving too fast.

“We’re trying to be cautious,” Parker said. “This bill has moved so quickly, it’s been difficult to get everyone’s input and consider everything fully.”

Senate President Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, requested the bill. Bebout did not respond when asked to comment.

Rick Kaysen, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, said his organization, and the local groups it represents, supported a lodging tax bill that the Legislature’s Revenue Committee chose not to advance on Jan. 31. That bill would have added a 1 percent sales tax to all sales related to leisure activities.

“WAM was in support of that bill, so long as it did not have a negative effect on local revenues,” Kaysen said. “With the current bill, loss of revenue is still a concern at the local level.”

Sheridan has a city lodging tax of 4 percent, which, combined with state and county taxes, amounts to a 6 percent tax on lodging in the city. If the state lodging tax is approved, it would be tacked on top of the existing taxes, which has led to concerns that a higher tax rate would make Sheridan a less attractive destination.

“Because we’re a border town, we get complaints right now from Montana people traveling through who have to pay the current tax,” said Karen Moody, owner of the Mill Inn and former president of the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association. “My fear is that if this bill passes, the local lodging tax, when it’s up for renewal, would be in jeopardy.”

Parker, however, said he was less concerned about the proposed tax’s effect on Sheridan’s draw.

“The competitors from across the state would see an increase from this tax as well, and we have one of the lowest lodging taxes in the entire country,” Parker said. “Sheridan’s average daily rate in the summertime is only $100, which doesn’t even come close to comparing to what Jackson would be, or some places in South Dakota or Colorado.”

Before the Management council’s vote Tuesday night, Parker said he hoped the state would give members of the tourism industry more time to work with the proposal.

“I think that the legislature is really looking to pass a statewide lodging tax. And I think there are some things in this bill that we can work from,” Parker said. “At the same time, I would like to see it tabled in the interim, because there just is not enough time to vet it through the industry and vet it through local communities to make sure it benefits everybody. It can’t just be good on paper; it has to be great for all of Wyoming.”

To become a law, the bill will have to be passed by both the house and the senate and be approved by the governor.