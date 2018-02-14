Supaman to perform at Sheridan College Monday

SHERIDAN — Supaman, also known as Christian Takes Gun Parrish, will perform at the Whitney Center for the Arts on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

Supaman is a member of the Apsaalooke Nation and makes his home on the Crow reservation in Montana. He is a Native American dancer and innovative hip-hop artist who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope and faith through music.

He has been the recipient of the Nammy Native American Music Award, North American Indigenous Image Award and seven Tuney Awards. He recently was awarded The Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Award in Canada for best video and was voted MTV’s new Artist of the Week. His latest videos — “Prayer Loop Song” and “Why” — both have gone viral and have received more than 3 million views on YouTube and Facebook, which has put him in high demand touring extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally. He has performed for Google at the Google headquarters in San Francisco and got to dance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The event is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.