Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, South Forks, 12:30 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:22 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:15 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 7:33 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 8:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Trauma, Absaraka Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Alger Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Medical, US 14 alternate, 7:44 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Domestic, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Hill Pond Drive, 3:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, King Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:50 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Long Drive, 8:12 a.m.

• Removal of subject, South Canby Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 9:46 a.m.

• Fraud, West Burkitt Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Accident, Bellevue Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Crook Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 12:01 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Fifth Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burkitt Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Main Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 p.m.

• Snow removal, Griffith Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Mental subject, Long Drive, 3:14 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Assault-simple, Lewis Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Dog bite, Absaraka Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Snow removal, Gladstone Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Parker Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park Side Court, 5:22 p.m.

• Barking dog, Pheasant Place, 5:59 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, 6:26 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:25 p.m.

• Medical, West Alger Avenue, 7:40 p.m.

• DUI, First Avenue West and Coffeen Avenue, 8:39 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suicide attempt, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 12:25

• Animal welfare, Bird Farm Road, 8:39 a.m.

• Medical, Railway Street, Arvada, 3:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 4:28 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Highway 193, mile marker 103, Banner, 5:51 p.m.

• Hit and run accident, Box Cross Road and Upper Road, 10:05 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Penrose Lane, mile marker 0.3, Story, 10:17 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 0.5, Big Horn, 11:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Fred Willard Stidham, 44, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, US district court, arrested by SCSO

• Jordan James Anderson, 24, Sheridan, criminal entry, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Donna Lee Abel, 27, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO

• Reasa Dawn Safford, 33, Banner, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• David Patrick Smith, 24, Sheridan, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Timothy Alan Green, 38, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Veruschka Nell, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 6

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

February 14th, 2018

