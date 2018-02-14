Woodland Park first SCSD2 school to explore full-day kindergarten schedule

SHERIDAN —Kindergarten students at Woodland Park Elementary School started attending class full-time last year, and other area schools may eventually follow suit.

Woodland Park is in the first year of a two-year pilot program to have kindergarten all day. Students previously attended school from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., but now the kindergartners leave at 2:55 p.m. with the rest of the school.

Woodland Park is the first elementary school in Sheridan County School District 2 to have full-day kindergarten. Both Sheridan County School District 1 and Sheridan County School District 3 kindergarten students attend class Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SCSD2’s two-year program began fall of 2017 as a way to align schedules for all grade levels and give kindergartners more time on subjects like art, music and physical education. The SCSD2 students also have “kinder block,” where they do four different activities for about 15 minutes each. They work with an occupational therapist and speech therapist, do yoga and work on social skills like talking respectfully to one another.

Although the pilot only expands class for a little more than an hour, the kindergartners can take part in more all-school functions.

“Now they’re able to participate in some of the same activities, assemblies that all the other kids do,” Woodland Park principal Paige Sanders said. “They feel like they’re a part of it.”

Kindergarten teacher Megan Russell is in her third year at SCSD2 after moving from Casper, where kindergartners attended school for a full day. Sanders said Russell’s experience has been helpful in the first year, as she has provided ideas.

With more time for art and music, students receive the opportunity to explore their more creative, artistic sides at a young age.

“It’s kind of been fun for those kiddos (to learn things) that they’re not going to get from me,” Russell said.

Russell teaches a class of 19 kindergartners. She said it has been an adjustment getting students used to longer days. Most kindergartners get tired after lunch, so keeping their attention can be difficult.

The kindergarten teachers had to work out some kinks in the beginning of the year but now it is going better. Most issues relate to figuring out scheduling. They have learned a few things to possibly change and improve for next year, like integrating science and social studies throughout the day. As with most school changes, parent response has been both good and bad.

“It’s kind of a mix,” Russell said. “It’s been nice for parents who don’t have to worry about after-school care as much. Some parents have said their kiddos are pretty tired, so we’re just kind of working through it.”

Sanders has a daughter in kindergarten and said she hasn’t seen any noticeable issues.

“I think she’s adjusted really well to that and enjoys that continued structure,” Sanders said. “I haven’t noticed anything out of the norm for her.”

The main way to measure the pilot’s success is to compare first-graders’ performance this year to first-graders next year, because next year’s students will be the first class to have completed full-day kindergarten.

First-grade teachers will provide feedback and the school will also look at student performance on benchmark assessments. The benchmark assessments are a little more difficult for direct comparison due to the state changing its tests from a PAWS model to WY-TOPP.

Depending on how the two-year pilot goes, other SCSD2 elementary schools may adopt the practice. For now, teachers, students and parents are adjusting with high hopes for the program.