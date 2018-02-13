Cut taxes to raise tax revenue

Re: State’s budget issues

Wyoming is facing a budget crunch. The Legislature should do what every citizen does: cut spending and increase income. Our representatives shouldn’t even consider raising taxes, until all tax-cutting measures are tried.

There are several ways government can cut spending. Stop government pay raises. Go back to three county commissioners. Stop building new schools every time the roof leaks. We owe it to the hard-working folks in our state to be frugal with their money.

So, after the Legislature scrubs the budget and finds savings of 10 or 20 percent, they can move on to increasing total tax revenues. That’s easy. Just cut tax rates. That’s right. Lowering tax rates will increase total tax revenues. It’s happened in every administration that’s tried it, since Coolidge.

Kennedy cut tax rates and the economy grew. Reagan cut rates and set off the longest expansion in modern times. Now, President Trump, has cut taxes and the economy is booming.

It may seem counter-intuitive to the casual observer, but lowering tax rates has three positive outcomes. It let’s us keep more of our hard-earned money. With more money, we buy things we need, which grows the economy.

In turn, a growing economy produces an increase of tax dollars into the government. In fact, every time, in the last 100years that the government has lowered tax rates, we’ve had an increase in total tax revenues. Lower tax rates are good for people, the economy and the government.

The solution to Wyoming’s budget crunch is clear. Cut government spending and lower tax rates. A return to a 3 percent sales tax would grow our economy, increase the wealth of our citizens and produce more total tax revenues. We all benefit from less government and lower taxes.

If the Legislature fails to cut spending and taxes, we’ll still be in this mess next year. Why not take steps to correct the problem now? Let’s cut spending and taxes, and grow our way out of this mess.

Dennis Fox

Ranchester

Changes for the worse

Re: Where our country is heading

Most people are familiar with certain slogans that apply to America and its citizens such as: “God’s Country,” as FDR put it, “Land of the free and home of the brave,” and “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

I recently came across some statistics that are appalling. Since Roe v. Wade in 1973, 58.5 to 60 million abortions have occurred. That is 25,000 Pearl Harbors, 9/11s and 10 Holocausts.

If those long held slogans mean anything, how is this possible? I don’t think they apply now or ever. They are just words. If the most vulnerable can be deposed of, what does this say about our country? Who is next? The elderly who no longer can contribute, the disabled or mentally ill? Think it can’t happen?

Regarding illegal immigration, it is too late to do anything. The hordes have arrived. Imperial Rome here we come! In my opinion, our country is going downhill fast and in the not too distant future, we will see changes for the worse that no one today could imagine.

Louis R. West

Dayton