Council reviews feasibility study, wireless communications ordinances during study session

SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council reviewed a feasibility study draft from the Army Corps of Engineers that evaluates the potential restoration of the city’s Flood Control Channel and heard an overview of a proposed ordinance to update regulations related to the installation of wireless communications equipment in the city during a study session Monday night.

Sheridan partnered with the USACE in 2014 to explore the possibility of restoring channel function, natural channel habitat and re-establishing connectivity to other bodies of water in the Flood Control Channel. The plan recommended by the study includes riparian and in-stream restoration measures to improve the channel’s ecosystem, such as restoring wetlands and modifying drop structures to allow for fish passage.

The total estimated project cost is just under $3 million, and Sheridan’s portion of that cost is estimated at $737,000. The study will be available for review at Sheridan City Hall or the Sheridan County Fulmer PublicLibrary until March 12.

Utilities Director Dan Roberts and Community Development Director Brian Craig also presented a proposed ordinance that would revise regulations limiting the installation of wireless communications facilities like cellphone towers. Roberts and Craig said they hired a consultant from River Oaks Communications to assist with development of the ordinances.

The city’s current regulations pose an obstacle to communications companies looking to install new wireless equipment in the city, and the proposed ordinance would make the city more open to the construction of small, sometimes disguised, equipment. According to the presentation, the proposed ordinance would make the city friendly to new technology without compromising its aesthetics. It will go before the city planning commission on Feb. 26.

Other business:

• The council considered a memo from city staff recommending it approves a transfer of Retail Liquor License #2 from Rails, Inc to Railroad Grill, LLC. The transfer has been approved by the Wyoming Liquor Division and conditionally by the Sheridan Police Department, pending the submission of an operational plan.

• The council also heard a memo recommending it approve a small electronic message board that would display the time and temperature at First Federal Bank and Trust. The planning commission also recommended this project be approved during its Jan. 22 meeting.

• Another memo recommended the council approve a resolution that would allow the Common Cents gas station to expand its lot by roughly three acres to accommodate more parking. The planning commission also recommended this resolution be approved during its Jan. 22 meeting.