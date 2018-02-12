SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Fuel spill, 3000 block North Main Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Activated smoke alarm, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:31 a.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:11 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 1:24 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Medical assist, Wyoming Girls School, 9:14 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday – Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 5:29 a.m.

• Accident, Lewis Street, 6:38 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Hawk Road, 7:31 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Snow removal, West Loucks Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Long Drive and Fifth Street, 8:06 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 8:59 a.m.

• Fire – alarm, Avoca Court, 9:28 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Failure to yield, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:16 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Runaway, Avoca Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, 13th Street, 12:29 p.m.

• Accident, North Brooks Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Death investigation, North Gould Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:30 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, West Loucks Street, 1:55 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 2:16 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:21 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 4:45 p.m.

• Accident, Whitney Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 5:18 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Snow removal, South Thurmond Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue and Sugar Lane, 5:35 p.m.

• DUI, West 11th Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 8:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 8:26 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 9:12 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, East Works Street, 11:41 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 12:40 a.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 12:52 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 a.m.

• DUI, Broadway Street, 2:04 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, 5:44 a.m.

• Careless driver, Sugarland Drive, 8:36 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 9:44 a.m.

• Accident, East Loucks Street, 10:03 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 10:20 a.m.

• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Long Drive, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 12:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Brooks Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Park Street, 1:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Holly Ponds Drive, 2:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 3:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:12 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Found property, West Brundage Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Death investigation, Smith Street, 6:34 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Fifth Avenue East, 7:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:37 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:10 a.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:24 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 7:07 a.m.

• Motorist assist, South Main Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:17 a.m.

• Suspicious person, College Meadow Drive, 12:23 p.m.

• Medical, Delphi Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Clarendon Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Canby Street, 2:38 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Huntington Street, 3 p.m.

• Livestock loose, DeSmet Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Spaulding Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 7:56 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:57 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 8:52 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 9:46 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Theft cold, East Third Avenue, Dayton, 7:52 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West 15th Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, Railway Street, Arvada, 3:09 p.m.

• Assault – simple, Highway 335, Big Horn, 6:20 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 7:06 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Upper Road, 10:17 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 a.m.

• Shoplifting, North Piney Road, Banner, 9:40 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Skylark Lane, Banner, 11:31 a.m.

• Accident, Woodland Park Road and Coffeen Avenue, west side, 3:44 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Valley Vista Lane, Banner, 3:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, Higby Road, mile marker 1, 3:44 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Big Horn Avenue, 9:14 p.m.

Sunday

• Damaged property, Wolf Creek Road, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 10:09 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Acme Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 1:17 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 2:33 p.m.

• Assist agency, Absaraka Street, Huntington, 3:26 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Wildcat Road, milepost 1, 6:57 p.m.

• Attempt locate, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Kelby Steed, 25, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Kerry Jo Brayton, 65, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Andrew David Lippert, 28, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Xavier Lane Simmons, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gerald Franklin Porter Jr., 62, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle Levi Johnson, 32, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Bailey Dawn Dobbs, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Lyall Paul Brimmer, 42, Sheridan, leave accident/other vehicle, DUI, careless driving, no valid driver’s license, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Edward Legerski, 70, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Tracy Casey Strong, 43, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michaela Jo Stevenson, 25, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 74

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11

Number of releases for the weekend: 8

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 74