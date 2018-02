SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host an antique roadshow Tuesday with check-in beginning at 1 p.m.

Ken and Sue Heuerman, Alex Banks, Wayne Sullenger and Darla Judes will use their combined knowledge to give their best estimate as to the value of your precious items.

Organizers ask that individuals bring just one item per person to be evaluated.

The event will take place at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

For additional information, call (307) 672-2240.