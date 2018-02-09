WYO to show Bloshoi Ballet’s ‘The Lady of Camellias’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a live recording of the Bolshoi Ballet’s performance of “The lady of Camellias” Tuesday.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. and is for adults only.

Alexandre Dumas, fils’s novel comes to life on the Bolshoi stage, with Marguerite seeking love and redemption from her life as a courtesan with the young and naïve Armand.

Tickets cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.