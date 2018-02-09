CHAPS received donation from Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community

SHERIDAN — Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip announced that the nonprofit received a $2,000 grant from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community recently. The grant is in support of the CHAPS veteran program.

“The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community organization funds programs relevant to Native Americans. Our program has served Native American veterans from several tribes including Ute, Sioux, Arapahoe, Cheyenne and Crow,” said Kristen Marcus, CHAPS executive director.

CHAPS serves youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and/or psychological disabilities. The CHAPS veteran program serves local veterans from Sheridan and Buffalo, veterans enrolled in the residential mental health programs at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center and residents of the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo. CHAPS is grateful for this new partnership with the SMSC and looks forward to a successful 2018. CHAPS opens for the season on Feb. 27.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community is a federally recognized, sovereign Indian tribe located southwest of Minneapolis/St. Paul.