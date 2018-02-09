Kristiansen to discuss cat behavior Feb. 15

SHERIDAN — Dr. Rachel Kristiansen will give a presentation, “Why does my cat pee on the bed? An exploration of feline behavior,” Feb. 15 at Sheridan College.

The lecture will take place in W153 of the Whitney Academic Center at 7 p.m. Refreshments will follow the lecture.

Kristiansen is a Sheridan native who is now a full-time faculty member at Sheridan College in the psychology department. She also serves as the program director for Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue and will graduate with a Master of Science in shelter medicine from the University of Florida’s College of Veterinary Medicine in May.

Kristiansen will discuss feline behavior, in particular feline sensory systems and how they differ from our own.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For additional information, call the Sheridan College Foundation at (307) 675-0700 or Linda Oetken at (307) 675-0820.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.