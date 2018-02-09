Johnny Dean Lieuallen

Johnny Dean Lieuallen was born Jan. 23, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 3 pounds, 13 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents John G. and Billie M. Lieuallen of Sheridan.

His sibling is sister Madison.

His grandparents are Yvonne and Curt Crackenburger of Sheridan, the late Bill D. Caskey, the late Ned G. Lieuallen and Trudy Dockery of Parma, Idaho.

Reese Marie McIntire

Reese Marie McIntire was born Feb. 5, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Aaron and Amanda McIntire of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Tom McIntire and Cindy Van Kirk of Casper and Darlene and Robert Raymond of Riverton.

Emerson Thomas Salsbery

Emerson Thomas Salsbery was born Feb. 5, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds.

He was welcomed by parents Mark Silcox and Hannah Salsbery of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Ross and Nancy Salsbery of Malta, Montana, and Stephen and Gail Silcox of Sheridan.

Nora Renee Huckeba

Nora Renee Huckeba was born Feb. 2, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Matthew and Toni Huckeba of Sheridan.

Her siblings is sister Kennedy Rose.

Her grandparents are Bambi Oedekoven of Buffalo, Randal Huckeba of Sheridan and Stacie Huckeba of Sheridan.

Branston Dean Mowry

Branston Dean Mowry was born Jan. 31, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

He was welcomed by parent Carsen Elizabeth Mowry of Sheridan.

His grandparent is Bruce Mowry of Cheyenne and Kelley Norman of Henderson, Nevada.