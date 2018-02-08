Ranchester gains new council member, exceeds natural gas goal

RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council welcomed a new member and accepted four 24-hour bar days.

Jessica Weaver will fill the council seat left vacant by Lacie Schwend, who moved to Dayton and had to resign. Weaver will serve in the position until November, when the community will vote someone into the permanent, two-year term. Current council elected Weaver following executive session Tuesday.

The four alcohol establishments in Ranchester decided on four days in the calendar year to host 24-hour bar days. Each establishment chooses one day, and on those days all four businesses may stay open for a 24-hour period. The businesses chose June 9 for Hay Days, Aug. 4 and 11 and Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve.

The Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board exceeded its goal for natural gas commitments. Mayor Peter Clark reported 398 residential commitments and 63 commercial commitments. The next board meeting will be at Dayton Town Hall Feb. 15.