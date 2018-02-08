Labuy pleads not guilty to second-degree murder

SHERIDAN — The second-degree murder case initiated by a shooting on North Main Street Jan. 10 moved from Sheridan County Circuit Court to 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday.

Christopher Labuy pleaded not guilty during his Feb. 6 arraignment.

Sheridan Police Department officers arrested Labuy Jan. 10 after an apartment dweller at 1410 N. Main St. reported that Labuy shot a man in another apartment in the building.

When officers arrived, they took possession of a handgun belonging to Labuy, then entered the apartment of the alleged killing. Court documents said officers found Eric Kaylor, the victim, lying on the floor of the kitchen/living-room area, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Labuy told officers he shot Kaylor after Kaylor put a gun to Labuy’s head while they were both in the apartment.

Labuy indicated he had been staying at Kaylor’s apartment for several days.

The two had been drinking together. Labuy had a presumptive 0.3 percent blood alcohol content at the time, 0.22 percent over the legal driving limit.

Labuy said Kaylor began insulting him, calling him worthless. Labuy said Kaylor took out his handgun, waved it around and pointed it at Labuy, saying he would kill Labuy.

Labuy said he was not fearful of Kaylor at that time and thought it was a joke.

Kaylor put the muzzle of the handgun to Labuy’s head, then Labuy unzipped his jacket, reached inside of the jacket, pulled his handgun from a holster and shot Kaylor in the head.

SPD initially arrested Labuy on a first-degree murder charge, which would result in the death penalty or life in prison. Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle charged him with second-degree murder, which, if convicted, would result in 20 years to life in prison. Labuy is being held in the Sheridan County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

The 33-year-old man faces a four-day trial starting July 23, with a pretrial conference scheduled June 21 at 9:30 a.m.