SHERIDAN

FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200 block East Brundage Lane, 3:30 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:06 a.m.

• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kingfisher Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

• Barking dog, King Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:13 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Fourth Avenue East, 11:51 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Works Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Brundage Lane, 12:14 p.m.

• Shots, Long Drive, 1:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 3:27 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Long Drive, 4:04 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 5:44 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 6:41 p.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

• Drug-other, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 11:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assault-simple, Lane Lane, 10:49 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 11:22 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Highway 345, Parkman, 1:58 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, milepost 4, 3:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 5:10 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Coffeen Avenue, 6:52 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Railway, Ranchester, 7:14 p.m.

• Drug-other, Coffeen Avenue, 7:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 9:38 p.m.

• Harassment, North Park Road, 11:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jay Thomas Blue, 55, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Melissa Jean Roush, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, child endangering (felony), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William Westley Hughes, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 5