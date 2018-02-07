Man pleads not guilty to marijuana charges

SHERIDAN — An 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to three marijuana-related counts Tuesday in 4th Judicial District Court.

Brody Castellow pleaded not guilty to three counts: conspiracy to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.

Court documents said law enforcement arrested Castellow after finding approximately 3.26 ounces of marijuana in 18 separate sandwich-sized plastic bags along with drug paraphernalia.

Castellow admitted to law enforcement and his probation and parole officer to selling marijuana purchased from Devyn Stewart out of Denver, Colorado.

The 18-year-old faces a two-day trial in district court starting June 18, with a pretrial conference set for May 17 at 10:30 a.m.