Council tables liquor law revisions; city sees revenue bump

SHERIDAN —Sheridan City Council voted unanimously to table a second reading of proposed revisions to the city’s liquor ordinances for one month Monday night in order to give liquor licensees more time to review and respond to the changes.

The revisions were made by city attorney Brendon Kerns in early January to correct mistakes made when the ordinances were drafted last June and clarify ambiguity in certain sections. Anthony Wendtland, the attorney representing the Sheridan County Retail Liquor Dealers Association, argued that the revisions changed the meaning of the ordinances and would heighten penalties imposed on licensees who violated the ordinances. Wendtland said he wanted more time so that he could meet with his clients to prepare a thorough response to the proposed changes. Kerns and Wendtland primarily differ on changes to section four of the ordinances, which lays out penalties for liquor dealers that violate city regulations.

The second reading of the revised ordinances will be considered by Sheridan City Council March 5.

Other business:

City Administrator Mark Collins presented a report on Sheridan’s sales and use taxes that showed a 9.8 percent increase in sales and use tax revenue. Collins said the spike in tax revenue is due in part to the collection of internet sales taxes, which the state began collecting in July 2017. The city also saw a 33 percent increase in lodging tax receipts.

Fire and Emergency Services Director Terry Lenhart told the council that his department applied for an Assistance to Firefighter Grant, a federal grant that awards funding to fire departments and emergency medical service organizations to help them obtain necessary resources. Lenhart said the department would use the funds to replace its self-contained breathing apparatuses. The Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department applied with all seven fire departments in the county as part of a regional grant. Lenhart estimated that Sheridan’s portion of the grant would be upwards of $250,000.

The council approved a recommendation from Heather Doke, the city’s human resources director, to hire Condrey and Associates to conduct a class and compensation study. Condrey and Associates conducted the city’s last study in November 2013.