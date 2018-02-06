Photo Imaging Center joins The Business Center on Broadway

SHERIDAN — The community might be losing Sheridan Electronics, but in the Photo Imaging Center’s move to Broadway Street, the community gains a place for multiple printing needs.

“It gives Sheridan a much more complete printing shop,” Photo Imaging Center owner Ryan Franklin said. “You can do pretty much anything.”

Both Franklin and co-owner of The Business Center, Shannon Tracy, believe the move is mutually beneficial for their client base, which they often share. Tracy said she and co-owner Lisa Lowe would often send customers over to the Photo Imaging Center if they could not fulfill the customer’s request. Similarly, if they needed something or were out of a product, they’d give Franklin a call and the two businesses would help each other out.

“That’s why it was a natural fit for us to come together,” Tracy said.

With the move, Franklin will close Sheridan Electronics after 15 years of ups and downs. The business used to house Radio Shack, but when it closed in 2015, Franklin tried competing as an independent company. Between big-name electronics companies and online shopping, Franklin felt it best to shut its doors.

“It’s just the way the world is going,” Franklin said. “Everybody wants it now and they want it second-day air and they don’t want to have to come get it.”

Franklin said even retail stores see the same trends as he experienced in the electronics business because of increased online shopping.

The benefit to his existing storefront, though, will always be the face-to-face customer service.

“We definitely push and focus on the service side of things,” Franklin said. “That benefits Sheridan. They can sit down with a designer or somebody in-house and build their stuff and not get frustrated doing it online.”

Franklin said some of his customers even brought in projects they purchased online and were dissatisfied with due to printing quality. At the joint Photo Imaging Center and The Business Center, designers and printers stand at the ready to help put to paper the Christmas card design in the minds of their customer base. Plus, if a business needs a large print to hang on its wall and a set of brochures, it now only needs to stop at one location.

“This gives people the ability to have a one-stop shop for anything that they need printed,” Franklin said.

The location itself, nestled in the strip mall next to Designing Dinners/Sagewood North Cafe, proves beneficial for customers, too.

Tracy said customers often drop off a job at The Business Center, grab a bite next door at Sagewood North, and come back to pick up their finished product. Whatever the Photo Imaging Center cannot do photo-wise, Expressions Gallery and Framing farther down the strip will likely be able to accommodate.

“We all work together,” Tracy said. “We’re like a family down here in this strip mall. We just love each other and help each other.”

The Photo Imaging Center staff hopes the new location provides a team effort in providing printing needs for the community.