SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will offer the next round of Second Sundays Film this week with the showing of “Lawrence of Arabia.”

The show will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, and tickets cost $5 at the door. SC students will be admitted free of charge.

Justin Stroup will provide an introduction to the film.

For more information, see whitneyarts.org.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.