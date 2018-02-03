Chamber launches new program

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will kick off a new networking event Feb. 7.

The program, Business Before Hours, will help promote member businesses and provide opportunities for members to connect. Just like Business After Hours, a different business or organization will host the event, providing morning refreshments and offering information about the business. Business Before Hours will be held the first Wednesday of every month from 7:30-9 a.m. The first event will take place at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

For additional information, contact the Chamber at (307) 672-2485.