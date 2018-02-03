Bergman to perform at Whitney Center for the Arts

SHERIDAN — Mark Elliott Bergman will perform on the double bass at the Whitney Center for the Arts Feb. 8 beginning at 7 p.m.

No tickets are required for the event, which is free and open to the public.

The concert, entitled “La Dolce Vita: 300 Years of Italian Music,” will include works from Vivaldi, Verdi, Puccini and others.

Bergman performs on two instruments: a double bass made by Celestino Picolotti in Torino, Italy, (1861) and on a modern instrument set up to 18th century specifications made by Thomas Andreas Wolf in The Plains, Virginia. Bergman is the director of strings at Sheridan College, where he teaches double bass, composition and music history, and he directs the Sheridan College Symphony Orchestra and Sheridan College Viol Consort.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at SC is located at 1 Whitney Way.