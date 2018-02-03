Lady Eagles find their offensive touch

DAYTON — The Tongue River girls basketball team needed an offensive pick-me-up. After scoring just 18 points in their last outing, common knowledge would suggest the Lady Eagles lacked a little confidence entering their Friday game against Upton.

However, that wasn’t the case.

Tongue River reached that 18-point plateau in one quarter en route to a stress-free 59-24 victory over the Lady Bobcats.

“It was awesome, especially that first quarter. We were shooting lights out for the most part,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “We definitely are pleased with that. … We told them, especially shooting wise, you have to have a really short memory so that you think the next one is going in.”

The offense shined, but the defense did its part too. Tongue River didn’t score the game’s first 14 points and hold Upton to six first-half points by accident. The Lady Eagles got after it and held the Lady Bobcats without points for stretches of 4:54; 4:45; 3:39; 2:50; 2:28 and 2:02 throughout the game.

“Six first-half points is pretty awesome,” Hanson said. “We’ve been banking on our defense quite a bit. Even last weekend, we had a really good defensive game plan, we just didn’t score enough on Saturday.

“We’ve been talking about our defense the last few weeks, on how much more it has been improving. We’ve gotten better at rotations. Personnel is getting more used to each other in that zone. We tell them all the time that the shooting will come and go but the defense has got to be there all the time.”

Brittany Fillingham paced the Lady Eagles with 17 points, which included five 3-pointers. Zaveah Kobza added nine points, while Kalie Bocek chipped in eight.

Friday marked the last game of the first round of conference play. With the win, the Lady Eagles improved to 4-12 overall and 2-3 in conference. Hanson saw plenty of bright spots during the first half of the conference season and believes his team can compete with any team on any given night.

“It went pretty well,” Hanson said. “We were competitive in all of our games, and we had opportunities to get them to a one-possession game or to take a lead in the fourth quarter of all of our games in conference play.

“For us, it’s building on that and then having the confidence knowing that we are playing with all of them.”

No second half rally or fourth-quarter tension surrounded Friday, however. After scoring the first 14 points and holding the Lady Bobcats without a field goal in the opening eight minutes, Tongue River boasted its first 20-point lead at 24-3 with 6:22 to play in the first half. The Lady Eagles went into the halftime locker room on an 8-0 run to own a 36-5 advantage.

Tongue River’s cushion eclipsed the 35-point threshold in the second half and a running clock made for a quick final 16 minutes as Hanson used many of his bench and junior varsity players down the stretch.

The Lady Eagles begin the second round of conference play Saturday when they host Wright at 2:30 p.m. The Lady Panthers downed Tongue River 61-49 in the two teams’ conference opener Jan. 19.

Final

Upton…………..1 4 8 11 — 24

Tongue River….18 18 15 8 — 59

Scoring

Upton — Claycomb 9, Louderback 6, Materi 4, Timberman 3, Olsen 2

Tongue River — Fillingham 17, Kobza 9, Bocek 8, Keller 7, Hutchinson 6, Good 4, Tritschler 4, Red Star 4