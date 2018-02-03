Improving Broncs split matches against Central and East

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestling head coach Tyson Shatto could barely find the right words Friday night to describe his team’s best day of the season thus far. From top to bottom, in nearly every weight class, the Broncs came out aggressive yet focused, energetic yet patient.

“I thought this was a huge step forward for Sheridan Bronc wrestling,” Shatto said.

Sheridan easily defeated Cheyenne Central 56-15 and had a competitive 42-33 loss to Cheyenne East, one of the top teams in the state. Six Sheridan wrestlers won both of their matches Friday and three of them — Reese Osborne, Hunter Goodwin and Wesley Ndago — had pins in both matches.

Osborne (113) and Goodwin (120) both got second-round pins against East to give the Broncs an early overall lead. Hayden Crow (132) picked up a second-round pin as well, putting Sheridan ahead 18-9.

Quinn Heyneman (152) won in the third round after an excellent takedown move that he converted into a pin a few seconds later. Heyneman scored the last Sheridan points for quite some time, however, as the Thunderbirds scored five consecutive pins and turned a 15-point deficit into a 15-point lead, clinching the victory with a pin at 220 pounds.

East had some of its best wrestlers in that stretch, and they wasted little time putting Sheridan away, getting three pins in the second round and one in the first round.

Ndago ended the match against the Thunderbirds with a pin in the third round. He bided his time, waited for an opportunity to strike and executed his pin in a matter of seconds. His match against Central ended in similar fashion in the second round.

Shatto said Ndago has steadily improved each week of the season.

“He’s wrestling smart and in great position, not panicking,” Shatto said. “He’s very athletic and keeps his wits about him. He just goes out and executes.”

The Broncs had a couple missed opportunities but competed hard in some of the matches they lost to East. Kel Tritschler (138) had a high-level match with Jackson Hesford, one of the top wrestlers in the weight class, ultimately losing by decision 7-6.

The same went for Trevon Covolo (126), who lost a 7-3 decision to a high-caliber opponent in Shawn Smith.

Against Central, the Broncs left no doubt to their superiority. They won the first eight matchups and surged ahead 41-0, clinching the team victory after a third-round pin from Brenden Clem.

Shatto said the wrestlers did an excellent job building momentum between weight classes and keeping up a high energy level. The grapplers have a better sense of control, both physically and mentally, he said. They are picking their spots to attack and remaining patient if the openings aren’t available.

Sheridan appears to be peaking at the right time, with only two more weeks until regional competition Feb. 16. Still, the best day of the season doesn’t guarantee anything moving forward, and Saturday brings two new, eager teams.

Shatto believes his young team has room to improve and hopes it builds off the excellent efforts against East and Central.

“We’ve got to put everything together and if we do that, we can make some heavy strides,” Shatto said.

Coming into the season, Shatto didn’t exactly know what to expect from a group full of fresh, inexperienced faces. If Friday evening is any indicator, he has a team that can compete with the best teams in the state.

The Broncs return to the mat Saturday, hosting Laramie and Cheyenne South beginning at 10 a.m.