Thums sentenced 18 to 24 months for voyeurism

SHERIDAN — A man charged with one count of voyeurism received the maximum sentence in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday.

Matthew Thums pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism in an earlier change of plea hearing after video recording a juvenile in the bathroom.

Court documents said the Sheridan Police Department was contacted by a Wyoming Game and Fish Department employee who was currently investigating possibleWGFD violations of Thums. While looking through his cellphone, the investigator noticed a video voyeuristic in nature. SPD reviewed the video and learned it was recorded on March 26, 2016.

Court documents said it was clear the phone was hidden in a bathroom while the video function was recording a juvenile taking her clothes off and getting in and out of the shower.

Thums admitted to SPD to making the recording of the juvenile. The children in his residence were taken into protective custody.

Thums pleaded guilty in a change of plea and attended sentencing Feb. 1. The victim made a statement, mentioning sexual grooming and being drugged by the defendant on different occasions. Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett expressed disappointment in the Legislature for capping the prison sentence for voyeurism at two years. She mentioned Thums continuing to have contact with minors outside of his allowed visitation with his children.

Defense attorney Angela Long mentioned Thums’ cooperation and his taking ownership of the acts. Long said Thums struggled with addiction at a young age, and by accepting a plea agreement and the suggested sentence, the 42-year-old man will be able to receive treatment.

The court sentenced Thums to 18-24 months in prison, with around 145 days credit for time served. The court also required Thums to register as a sex offender.

The 13 counts against Thums in Sheridan County Circuit Court related to hunting violations that revealed the voyeurism videos are pending.

Judge John Fenn thanked the victim for having the courage to stand and face Thums. Fenn said he hoped the victim could move forward from this point in a positive way.