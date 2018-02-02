FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Adams Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:44 p.m.0

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Medical, Adams Street, 1:49 a.m.

• Medical, West Riverside Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 599, 9:57 a.m.

• Medical, Fifth Avenue, 10:40 a.m.

• Trauma, Fort Road, 11:18 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Medical, Dayton Street, 6:17 p.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 16, 7:49 p.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:36 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:37 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Accident, South Main Street, 6:16 a.m.

• Barking dog, Scott Drive, 8:08 a.m.

• Harassment, Frackleton Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Found property, Works Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Dunnuck Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 12:07 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, 12th Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Snow removal, Highland Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Long Drive, 4:46 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 5:07 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:14 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 5:37 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 5:47 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East 12th Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Accident delayed, De Smet Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• DUS, Birch Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Gladstone Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:28 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Motorist assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Main Street, 9:30 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist agency, I-90, milepost 16, 7:38 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Sunshine Nicole Carter, 38, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dianna Lee Estes, 48, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

By |February 2nd, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS