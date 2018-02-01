What do Lions do? Stop by and find out

BIG HORN — When driving into Big Horn, Sheridan or Story and seeing the Lions Club signs, do you ask yourself, “What do Lions do?”

This Saturday, you can find out.

The Lions Clubs from Big Horn, Sheridan and Story will offer an informational session for the public and a new member orientation for new Lions at the Big Horn Woman’s Club, located at 314 S. Second St. in Big Horn starting at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Lions Club members will talk about what each club does for the community and joint efforts between the clubs.

Other topics to be discussed are Wyoming Lion projects, plus projects between Lions from Wyoming and Colorado, such as the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank and the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute.

For more information, contact Jim Rapp at (307) 752-1518.