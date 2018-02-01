Banquet to benefit SC rodeo team

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — The eighth annual Sheridan College rodeo banquet will take place Feb. 10 at the Holiday Inn in Sheridan.

The doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The banquet will include silent and live auctions, along with live music from The Munsick Boys.

The cost to attend is $50 per person, and tickets must be purchased in advance through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at (307) 672-9084. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sheridan College rodeo program and scholarships.

For more information, call (307) 675-0615. 

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

