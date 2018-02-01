Keys to the Stone award winners to be announced

SHERIDAN — The announcement of the 2018 Keys to the Stone award winners is set for Feb. 7 at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome.

The announcement will take place during halftime of the Sheridan College Generals basketball game, which begins at 7:30 p.m.

The winners of the awards this year have already been posted on The Hub on Smith’s website, but event organizers encourage the community to show support for those being honored. Honorees include Olivia Thoney, Cheyna Bradshaw, Rachel Jahiel, Katelyn Abbott, Galen Kretschman and Rosborg Halldorsdottir.

The Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

The Keystone Awards, which include recognition for the youth listed above, will take place April 19 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.