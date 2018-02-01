FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Jentel Presents resumes after holiday break

Home|News|Local News|Jentel Presents resumes after holiday break

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will begin Feb. 6 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in the Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This year’s presenters include fictionist Katrina Carrasco of Seattle, Washington; sculptor Thad Duhigg of Worden, Illinios; painter Maeve D’Arcy of Jackson Heights, New York; collage artist Vanessa Compton of Greensboro, Vermont; installation artist Helen Gamble of Seattle; and Sara Martin of New Orleans, Louisiana.

For more information on the artist residency program, see www.jentelarts.org.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

By |February 1st, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS