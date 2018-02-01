Spam — no, not the ‘meat’

As anyone with a “public” email address can attest, spam creates all kinds of problems day to day.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines spam as “unsolicited usually commercial messages (such as e-mails, text messages, or Internet postings) sent to a large number of recipients or posted in a large number of places.”

The number of spam emails I get each day proves time consuming. Sure, they go into a separate folder and mostly stay out of my inbox. But the rules that designate some emails as spam aren’t perfect. So, I miss important emails and some useless ones make their way into my inbox. So, while the filter certainly helps, I still have to scan through the spam or “clutter” folder on a regular basis to ensure I’m not missing anything timely.

If only there were some better way. I know, #firstworldproblems.

•••••

While I am a self-proclaimed political junkie, I opted out of watching the State of the Union Tuesday. Honestly, I was tired. Tired of divisiveness, pundits and debate — at least for one evening. Instead, my husband and I, along with a couple friends, went to Centennial Theatre to take in a show.

We chose “Hostiles,” though the theater was pretty busy for a Tuesday night. The film lived up to its strong reviews (72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). Its simple presentation of more than one difficult situation had more power than other films that include overly dramatic soundtracks. The quiet resolve of the movie’s characters, alongside their ability to show empathy, is something we can all learn from today.

The movie theater must be gearing up for the Oscars, set for March 4. The list of nominees was released in January and our local theater has worked to bring several titles to the local screen. They include Best Picture nominees “Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” which are both currently showing. Listed among the coming attractions are other Best Picture films “The Post” and “The Shape of Water.”

I also took some time to see “Darkest Hour” last weekend. The film tells the story of Winston Churchill and his struggle to decide whether he should negotiate with Hitler, or fight. The will of a people shines through in the film. Avid movie-goers could also likely draw some connections to other films focused on the era such as “Dunkirk” and “The King’s Speech.”

If you get a chance, take an afternoon to take one in.

•••••

“All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope.”

— Winston Churchill (1874-1965), a British writer, military leader and statesman who was twice named prime minister of the United Kingdom.