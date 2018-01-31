Soul-singer Roberts to perform at Whitney Center

SHERIDAN — Montana native John Roberts worked alongside artists like Lady Gaga, Fall Out Boy, Dr. Dre and Mariah Carey during his time in Los Angeles. He successfully slipped into big-name gigs, including Bobby Womack’s soul band.

But the Malta-born artist finds the most joy out of touching audiences with his own voice.

“I was freelancing and playing everybody else’s music,” Roberts said. “Coming back (to Montana) has been a great opportunity to start performing my own compositions and arrangements.”

When choosing what college to take him out of the Mountain West, Roberts wanted to make sure he chose a place in one of the two top music meccas in the nation — Los Angeles or New York City. Roberts landed at the California Institute of the Arts as an orchestral major. But his passion for soul music — discovered in junior high school — took over when making decisions on where he spent his time.

As a trombonist, Roberts particularly liked the rhythms that moved people to get up and dance. He utilizes those same rhythms in his music today, which he will bring to Sheridan this weekend when he and his band, Pan Blanco, grace the stage at the Whitney Center for the Arts.

Cuco Martinez, a native of Havana, Cuba, will join Roberts on stage to play congas.

His style will complement Roberts’ high-energy style based from African and Cuban cultures with a soul feel. If his music causes audience members to leave their seats and dance, all the better.

Roberts performs shows both small and large, close to home, nationally and internationally. When he isn’t leading a band onstage, he teaches music at Montana State University — Billings.

The balance works for him, though, as long as he can stay in musical shape for each instrument.

“It feels like a lot sometimes, but the playing is therapeutic,” Roberts said.

The show is more than a simple musical performance. Roberts appreciates bringing an influence of music not well-known in the Mountain West.

“I really enjoy it more than I did freelancing for those other people because I can affect people with my own voice and hopefully affect them positively,” Roberts said.

Whitney Center director Erin Hanke praises the show and the musicians’ global influence in their work.

“John Roberts y Pan Blanco are essentially bringing an entire world of music to us in Sheridan,” Hanke said. “The musicians have literally traveled the globe, performing just about every style of music at the highest possible level, then came together to create something totally fresh and exciting.”

John Roberts y Pan Blanco will perform at 7 p.m.Saturday at the Whitney Center for the Arts, where Roberts hopes his soul-motivated music will engage audience members throughout the performance.