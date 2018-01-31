Recalibration committee unanimously votes against new education funding model

SHERIDAN — The Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration unanimously voted against a new education funding model Tuesday.

Augenblick, Palaich and Associates, a consulting firm from Denver, recommended the model after studying different aspects of Wyoming education for about eight months.

The recommendations from APA would have cost $1.559 billion for the 2019-20 biennium, about $70 million more than the state’s current legislative funding model. Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, said every committee member had his or her own reasons to vote against the proposal.

“Mine were it was too expensive; it was too big a change from our current system, which everybody knows and understands,” Kinskey said.

The recalibration committee did approve a transportation bill that will stand as a placeholder for the Legislature to discuss transportation costs next month.

The Wyoming Department of Education will hear recommendations from transportation directors over the next couple days on how to save money for the state.

Kinskey voted against the transportation bill because he thinks school districts can figure out the best routes without legislative interference.

“I felt that Wyoming is small enough, our school routes are small enough, our people are good enough that they can figure out what needs to happen to minimize the amount of travel,” Kinskey said.

A proposal on special education died because no committee member brought it forward for a vote, partially due to extensive testimony against the bill. A proposal to decrease overall costs spent on school administrators was also withdrawn.

The committee also met Monday to discuss details in the APA report before taking action on the bills Tuesday.

Auzqui said they were good discussions but went about as expected. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, agreed but said he didn’t particularly learn anything new. Kinner, a member of the Joint Interim Education Committee, attended the two-day meetings as an observer.

Kinskey thought a J-curve proposal was the best APA recommendation. The proposal would smooth out funding cliffs for small school districts, which can lose hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state if they fall below a certain enrollment number.

“That’s the one piece that I think is really worth trying to resurrect,” Kinskey said.

Sheridan County School District 3 superintendent Charles Auzqui agreed and said officials in the state’s small districts will have a conference call with APA in the near future to learn more about the proposal.

Most members of the committee complimented APA on its work but none of them voted in favor of the recommendations. They said recalibration — which cost around $500,000 total — was an exercise worth doing and proved the current funding model works.

Kinner agreed.

“This wasn’t a wasted exercise,” he said.

Kinskey said APA did what it was required to do but Wyoming doesn’t need to spend money on out-of-state consultants to tell it how to fund its education system. If the decision was left to him, Kinskey said he’d focus almost entirely on improving the quality of classroom teachers.

Auzqui said he left feeling slightly optimistic after hearing the J-curve recommendation. The meetings also took place about two weeks after a report from the Wyoming Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, which estimated that an additional $140 million in funds will be available for 2019-20, due in part to an increase in oil price and production.

“It’s not as doom and gloom as it was a year ago,” Auzqui said.

Still, the state faces a shortfall of about $850 million — including $484 million for K-12 education — for 2019-20. It appears most of that will be covered by one-time savings accounts, including the Wyoming Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, or rainy day fund.

The Joint Interim Revenue Committee meets Wednesday to take action on tax and revenue enhancement proposals that may cover some of the deficit as well.