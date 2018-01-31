FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

WYO offering live broadcast of ‘Tosca’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “The Met: Live in HD” Saturday beginning at 10:55 a.m.

The broadcast will feature a performance of Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca.” The melodrama about a volatile diva, a sadistic police chief and an idealistic artist has offended and thrilled audiences for more than a century. 

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling (307) 672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

