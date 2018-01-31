Holy Name announces honor roll

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School officials announced the lists of students who earned spots on the school’s honor rolls for the second quarter.

Students on the A Honor Roll are:

Fifth grade —Sean Brown, Emma VanHaele

Sixth grade — Peter La Rosa, John Paul Lansing, Tennyson Lewallen

Seventh grade — Patrick Aasby, Daniel Magera, Aiden Roth, Donald Woodrow

Eighth grade — Gennah Deutscher, Jocelyn Vigil

Students on the B Honor Roll are:

Fifth grade — Merritt Ehrmantraut, Katelyn Hart, Ty Leach, Reed Novak, Madison Peterson, Duke Worch

Sixth grade — Caleb Burns-Jones, DJ Elchlinger, Mason Smith, Freya Ter Haar

Seventh grade — Raphael Eldridge, Zachary Luedtke

Eighth grade — Cole Leach, Vinnie Spradling