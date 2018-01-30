Archaeological Society to meet Thursday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan/Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will meet Thursday at the Holiday Inn. Dinner and the business meeting start at 6 p.m. with the speaker starting around 7 p.m.

Those planning to attend may do so for dinner, the speaker or both. The event is free and open to the public.

The speaker this month is Ken Heuermann, past WAS president and owner of the Back 40. Heuermann will be presenting “Reminisces of an Old Amateur Collector and Weekend Shovel/Screen Man.” He will focus on archaeological work in Wyoming from the late 1960s through the 1970s during the beginnings of professional Wyoming archaeology. This professional period began with the appointment of Dr. George Frison as the Wyoming State Archaeologist.

As a weekend amateur archaeologist, Heuermann worked with Frison and many dedicated amateur members of the Sheridan Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society. Heuermann will speak on the early partnership of amateur and professional archaeologists and will discuss several notable sites in the area. The presentation will feature films of field trips in Montana, the Glenrock Buffalo Jump, the Foss-Thomas Bison Jump, Schiffer Cave — a Pryor stemmed site, the Big Goose Buffalo Jump site and the Dead Indian site located near Cody.

The presentation will be far from formal and the audience will be encouraged to ask questions throughout the program.

For additional information, contact Christine Varah at cfredri@gmail.com.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.