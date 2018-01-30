ICOW meet to elect officers

SHERIDAN — The Board of Directors of Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming met in Casper recently to elect new officers.

New officers who are leading the charge from 2018 through 2019 are: Bobby Giesse (Lusk), ICOW president; Les Barkhurst, (Saratoga), ICOW vice-president; Nina David, (Boulder), ICOW secretary; and Joyce Menke, (Elk Mountain), ICOW treasurer. New directors were nominated at the annual meeting in November and subsequently voted on by the members. Directors are divided into regions, and the terms are staggered. Current directors are:

District 1 (Laramie, Goshen, Platte) Mark Bebo and Larry Goyen

District 2 (Carbon, Albany, Sweetwater) Les Barkhurst, Joyce Menke

District 3 (Teton, Sublette, Lincoln, Uinta) Jim Jensen, Nina David

District 4 (Campbell, Johnson, Sheridan) John Hanson, Nathan Williams

District 5 (Park, Big Horn, Washakie, Hot Springs) Stanley Jones

District 6 (Crook, Weston, Niobrara) Bobby Giesse, Justin Gerstner

District 7 (Fremont, Natrona, Converse) W. Frank Eathorne, Tammy Delyea

ICOW has standing committees for such things as animal health, water rights, federally administered lands and property rights, but as noted above, ICOW deals with other issues as they arise that not only impact those in agriculture, but often the general citizenship.