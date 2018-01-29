FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Crusaders to offer soccer night at YMCA

Home|News|Local News|Crusaders to offer soccer night at YMCA

SHERIDAN — The Crusaders Futbol Club and Sheridan College Lady Generals soccer team will offer a night of soccer for kids and give parents a chance to hit the town Friday.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan County YMCA. The event will include a soccer skills clinic, three-on-three tournament and pizza.

The event is open to children in third through eighth grade. The cost is $25 per participant and $10 for siblings.

For additional information or to pre-register, email crusadersfutbol@gmail.com.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St. 

By |January 29th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS