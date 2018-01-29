Crusaders to offer soccer night at YMCA

SHERIDAN — The Crusaders Futbol Club and Sheridan College Lady Generals soccer team will offer a night of soccer for kids and give parents a chance to hit the town Friday.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan County YMCA. The event will include a soccer skills clinic, three-on-three tournament and pizza.

The event is open to children in third through eighth grade. The cost is $25 per participant and $10 for siblings.

For additional information or to pre-register, email crusadersfutbol@gmail.com.

The Sheridan County YMCA is located at 417 N. Jefferson St.