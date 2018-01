SHERIDAN — The Rainbow Bar will host a chili cook-off Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a $5 entry fee and all entries must be in by 1 p.m. Judging will begin at 2 p.m.

Chili should be prepared and brought in a crockpot.

The cook-off will include giveaways, free chili and a duck walk that starts at noon.

First-, second- and third-place finishers will receive prizes.

For additional information, contact the bar at (307) 674-7848.

The Rainbow Bar is located at 264 N. Main St.